Modesto police call for help in finding missing 90-year-old man

MODESTO, Calif. — The Modesto Police Department is turning to their community for help as they try to find a missing 90-year-old man.

Police identified the man as Donald Klein. He was reported missing after leaving his home in North Modesto Tuesday afternoon.

Klein was last seen driving his 2018 Silver Ford Fusion 4D with California license plate 8EUE699. Police said he might have been on the way to a doctor's appointment at a local hospital but don't know which hospital at this time.

Anyone who sees Klein is asked to call MPD dispatch at 209-552-2470.

