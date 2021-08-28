Modesto Police officer in 'good spirits' after surgery following shooting

Modesto police said Michael Rokaitis is now awake and is celebrating his wife's birthday as he recovers from surgery.

MODESTO, Calif. — The Modesto Police officer who was shot twice after a high-speed chase is in good sports after his surgery, according to the police department's Facebook post.

Police said Michael Rokaitis is now awake and is celebrating his wife's birthday. Rokaitis is still recovering from his surgery, where his leg was amputated.

“He doesn’t regret anything that happened one bit. He couldn’t be prouder of his team," the Facebook post reads. "He’s so grateful to the department, his medical team, and the community for the amount of love and support they’ve given.“

Rokaitis was shot following a high-speed chase where a reckless driving suspect led officers to a home on the 3100 block of East Orangeburg Avenue.

The suspect surrendered, but another suspect inside started shooting after police received a search warrant.

Police identified the shooting suspect as 42-year-old Jesse James Brooks. Brooks was booked into the Stanislaus County Jail on three complaints of attempted murder of a police officer and other weapons charges.