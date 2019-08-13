STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — An off-duty Modesto Police officer is under investigation for domestic violence.

David Ramirez, 51, is being investigated for an alleged physical altercation with his estranged girlfriend that took place on August 7 around 11 p.m. in Riverbank, Calif., according to a press release from Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies looked into the incident and arrested Ramirez on Monday. As a result of the sheriff’s office investigation, Modesto Police said they are opening their own internal investigation.

Ramirez has been placed on administrative leave pending the results of that investigation, the department said.

“Anytime an officer is accused of alleged misconduct, we take those allegations seriously,” said Modesto Police Chief Carroll Ramirez.

The sheriff’s office is overseeing the criminal investigation.

