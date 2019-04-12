MODESTO, Calif. — The Modesto Police Department released body cam footage and revealed more details Wednesday about an officer-involved shooting that left one man dead the day after Thanksgiving.

Officers Jeffrey Brandon and Cameron Irinaga responded to a call at Motel 6, 1920 West Orangeburg Ave., to assist a bail bondsman with taking Raymond Lee into custody shortly after 9 p.m. on Nov. 29. Lee, 54, had outstanding felony warrants, according to the Modesto Police Department.

When officers attempted to contact Lee inside of his hotel room, Lee waved a weapon towards officers, according to the department. Brandon and Irinaga fired their weapons and shot Lee. He died at the scene.

It was later discovered that Lee's weapon was a BB gun, according to the Modesto Police Department. No officers were injured during the incident.

"An officer-involved shooting is a tragedy for all those involved," Modesto Police Chief Galen Carroll said in a video released by his department.

Brandon and Irinaga were both placed on paid administrative leave. Brandon has been with the police department for three years, and Irinaga has been with the department for just one.

The Modesto Police Department is conducting a criminal and administrative investigation of the incident. The Stanislaus County District Attorney's Office is conducting an independent review of the shooting.

