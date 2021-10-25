Modesto Police Department declares school shooting threat not credible

Police investigating a Snapchat message circulating across social media say the threat of violence was not credible

MODESTO, Calif. — After a screenshot of a message sent through Snapchat made its way to the hands of Modesto students on Sunday, the city's police department took a deeper look.

The texts obtained by Modesto police show an unnamed user stating they would initiate a school shooting Monday morning.

By day's end, Modesto police said threats made to students in multiple schools throughout the Stanislaus and Modesto were not credible.

"After an extensive investigation into the allegations of this threat, we determined the threats were NOT credible," said a spokesperson for the Modesto Police Department.

The false shooting threat on students comes just a week after a 13-year-old was arrested in connection to threats made against Live Oak Middle School in Sutter County.

"We will continue to work with our local schools and partnering law enforcement agencies to ensure a safe environment for students and staff," police said.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9