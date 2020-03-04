MODESTO, Calif. — UPDATE:

Ronnie Rueda, the 13-year-old boy with autism who went missing Friday, was found safe and reunited with his family, the Modesto Police Department said.

ORIGINAL:

The Modesto Police Department needs the public's help finding a missing 13-year-old boy.

Ronnie Rueda left his home sometime between late Thursday night and early Friday morning, according to a Facebook post from the police department.

Ronnie is diagnosed with autism and other medical conditions. Police have reported Ronnie as "at-risk."

Ronnie has been known to wander into convenience stores and fast-food restaurants in the past. He was last seen near Sylvan Avenue and Keller Street.

If you have seen Ronnie, or know where he may be, contact the Modesto Police Department at (209) 552-2470.

