Modesto Police searching for missing man

MODESTO, Calif. — Police in Modesto are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 35-year-old man.

According to police, Robert Finister was last seen around 8 a.m. on Thursday in the area of Roselawn Avenue and Pelton Avenue in Modesto.

Finister was wearing a grey sweatshirt, blue jeans, green shoes, and he had on a dark-colored backpack. He is described as being 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities say Finister may appear disoriented or confused upon contact.

If you see him, you are asked to call the Modesto Police non-emergency number at 209-552-2470.

