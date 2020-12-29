x
Modesto police shoot suspect during security check

The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital. Their condition is unclear at this time.

MODESTO, Calif. — Modesto Police say officers shot a suspect during a security check Tuesday morning. 

The shooting happened just before 11:45 a.m. in the area of Woodland Avenue and Rosemore Avenue. According to a Facebook post from the police department, the suspect allegedly had a gun when officers arrived. 

The police department says when officers found the suspect in the area, the shooting began. 

No officer was injured and the suspect was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The suspect's condition is unknown at this time. 

