Suspect in Modesto Walgreens police shooting identified

Officers were at the Walgreens pharmacy on McHenry Avenue around 4 p.m. when a shooting occurred. No officers were injured.

MODESTO, Calif. — The suspect in Wednesday's shooting involving police officers at a Modesto Walgreens has been identified.

Daniel Ahlschlager, 30, suffered minor injuries after being shot by a Modesto police officer inside the pharmacy.

Authorities said officers were conducting a traffic stop on a Chevy Tahoe when the SUV pulled into a Walgreens parking lot on McHenry Avenue around 4 p.m.

Police said a passenger in the SUV, Ahlschlager, got out and went inside the store. The driver of the SUV was not charged with any crime.

Officers followed Ahlschlager inside the pharmacy to make contact and said he started to run. During the chase through the store, officers said they noticed Ahlschlager "was in possession of a gun." That is when the shooting occurred.

“Our officers went in with him to contact him and an officer-involved shooting occurred,” Modesto Police Public Information Officer Sharon Bear said.

Police aren’t saying what happened in those moments inside the store -- only that no bystanders or officers were hurt.

Ahlschlager was treated for his injuries at a local hospital before being arrested for the following charges:

Ex-felon with a firearm

Carrying a loaded firearm in a public place

Carrying a loaded concealed weapon

Possession of a controlled substance while possessing a firearm

Possession of ammunition by a person prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm

First-degree burglary

Assault on a peace officer

The officer-involved shooting with Ahlschlager marks the second time in two days that Modesto Police officers have shot someone who was armed.

On Tuesday, while attempting to serve an arrest warrant in Stockton, officers shot an armed double homicide suspect at Sherwood Forest Park. His condition is unknown.

By protocol, outside agencies will conduct an independent investigation into this shooting. The officers involved have been placed on administrative duty.