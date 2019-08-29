MODESTO, Calif. — Modesto Police have made two arrests related to a smash-and-grab robbery at the Vintage Faire Mall in Modesto. One suspect is still on the loose.

Police said Phelan Parker (pictured left, below) and Kyrin McKenzie (pictured right, below) are two of the three suspects who used a sledgehammer to break glass in a showcase at Valliani Jewelers.

The robbery caused so much noise that police received several calls from people who thought there may be a shooting at the mall.

An anonymous tip led police to the identifications of the three men involved in the robbery, according to Sharon Bear with the Modesto Police Department.

Parker, 22, was taken into custody Tuesday night in Stockton after he was found during a traffic stop. McKenzie, 23, was found and arrested by MPD detectives while they were in Stockton following up on the investigation. Both are being charged with robbery and conspiracy.

The third suspect, 28-year-old Wilfredo Robles Jr., is still on the loose, police said. The Stockton resident is wanted for robbery and conspiracy.

Police said two other people are wanted in connection to the robbery. One is accused of entering the mall and fleeing the area with the three people who robbed the jewelry store and the other is accused of being their getaway driver. The identities of those two are not known at this time.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tipsters may also text information to Crime Stoppers at 274637. Just type “TIP704” along with your message.

