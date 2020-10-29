Modesto Police release video of officers shooting homicide suspect

Modesto Police shot a man suspected of a double homicide.

STOCKTON, Calif. — The Modesto Police Department released body camera videos related to an incident where four officers shot their suspect in a homicide case multiple times in Stockton.

With an arrest warrant, officers tracked David Cummings at Sherwood Park in Stockton near the intersection of Sherwood Way and Canterbury Drive.

Modesto Police suspected Cummings was the shooter who shot and killed two people and injured a third person on Oct. 17 that occurred near the intersection of Semple Street and Jones Street in Modesto.

The video shows Modesto police officers chased Cummings, who was holding a gun, into the park. Modesto Police spokesperson Sharon Bear said four officers shot at Cummings.

"Immediately after the shooting, life-saving measures were taken by the officers to ensure that Cummings to get to the hospital and eventually face the justice system for his crimes," Modesto Police Chief Galen Carroll said.

Warning: This video includes images from police bodycam footage, which some may find disturbing.

Cummings was shot multiple times and is still in the hospital. He is expected to survive, Bear said.

Chief Carroll said the gun Cummings held when running from officers in Sherwood Park matched the gun involved in two people's fatal shootings on Oct. 17.

The Stockton Police Department, San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office and the California Department of Justice are investigating the incident. Since this is an active investigation, Stockton Police Department spokesperson Joe Silva said the department could not comment on the investigation.