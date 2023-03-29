Modesto principal on leave due to 'inappropriate conduct' allegations not returning to job

School district officials said he would continue employment as a teacher.

MODESTO, Calif. — A high school principal who was under a personnel investigation for "inappropriate conduct" won't be returning to his original job.

In an update from Modesto City Schools spokesperson Linda Mumma Solorio, she said the investigation into Modesto High School Principal Jason Manning was finished.

"The investigation is now complete, and the District has taken appropriate administrative action based on the findings. Modesto City Schools has determined that Mr. Manning will not return as a principal. He will continue employment as a teacher," said Mumma Solorio, in a news release.

Mumma Solorio told ABC10 that Manning will be able to continue his employment at Modesto City Schools but not at Modesto High.

Phuc Pham-Goulart will still serve as interim principal at Modesto High School.

Manning and an employee were both placed on paid leave amid an investigation regarding "inappropriate conduct while on the Modesto High School campus during work hours."

While it's not clear what the conduct was, school officials previously said the allegations were isolated and didn't involved an students or other staff members.

