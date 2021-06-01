Modesto police release bodycam footage of officer shooting, killing unarmed man

Modesto police said the suspect reportedly texted threats to his family that he was on his way to their home with a gun.

MODESTO, Calif. — Modesto police released bodycam footage of an officer shooting, killing an unarmed man while performing a "security check" on Dec. 29, 2020.

Police said 29-year-old Trevor Seever's informed them that her brother was sending threatening text messages to his family, saying, "just watch what happens to you" and that he was on his way to their home.

The video shows a police officer arriving at the scene on Woodland and Rosemore avenues. The officer is running towards someone, shouting "Get on the ground!" before firing at least four times.

While screaming orders at Seever to put his hands in the air, the officer fired three more times. Seever's screams could be heard after the third shot.

Police said they knew of Seever after learning he posted on social media that "a good cop is a dead cop." Officers were given pamphlets of the social media posts before arriving at the scene.

Officers didn't find a gun while searching Seever. Seever died in the hospital from his injuries.

Warning: The video below may be too graphic for some viewers.

Read more from ABC10

