28-year-old man drowns at Modesto Reservoir

MODESTO, Calif. — The body of a man who reportedly went missing while swimming at the Modesto Reservoir was recovered Monday afternoon.
According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office, they received reports of a man missing in the Modesto Reservoir near the Shady Point campground.
Deputies located the 28-year-old drowning victim and brought him ashore.
Deputies say emergency personnel performed life saving efforts, but the man was pronounced dead.
Watch more from ABC10: California Heat Wave: Bracing Sacramento County rivers for Labor Day weekend
ABC10: Watch, Download, Read
1 / 9