Modesto

28-year-old man drowns at Modesto Reservoir

According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office, they received reports of a man missing in the Modesto Reservoir near the Shady Point campground.

MODESTO, Calif. — The body of a man who reportedly went missing while swimming at the Modesto Reservoir was recovered Monday afternoon.

Deputies located the 28-year-old drowning victim and brought him ashore. 

Deputies say emergency personnel performed life saving efforts, but the man was pronounced dead.

1 / 9
