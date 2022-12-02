Cousins from Ceres identified in deadly Modesto crash

Police identified the occupants of the vehicle as 31-year-old Steven Ornelas and 25-year-old Oryan Ornelas who are cousins from Ceres.

MODESTO, Calif. — The Modesto Police Department said a rollover crash early Sunday morning left two people dead.

On Sunday at around 1:20 a.m., Modesto police responded to a crash on East Briggsmore Avenue, just east of Oakdale Road in Modesto.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located a 2004 Chevy Tahoe on its roof on the north side of the road near the canal. Police say the occupants of the Tahoe were ejected from the car during the crash and died at the scene.

Police identified the occupants of the Tahoe as 31-year-old Steven Ornelas and 25-year-old Oryan Ornelas who are cousins from Ceres.

"Through the initial investigation, it appears the vehicle was traveling eastbound on East Briggsmore Avenue from Oakdale Road when the driver lost control causing the vehicle to overturn as it crossed over the westbound lanes, ejecting the occupants," Modesto police wrote in a statement.

Police say the cause of the crash is still under investigation. Witnesses with more information are encouraged to contact Officer Kyle Johnson at JohnsonK@Modestopd.com.

Early Sunday morning, May 22, 2022 at approximately 1:20 a.m., officers responded to reports of a vehicle collision on... Posted by Modesto Police Department on Monday, May 23, 2022

