Up to 50 might need temporary housing after fire at Modesto senior living facility, firefighters say

Modesto Fire Department said four people were hospitalized after the fire.

MODESTO, Calif. — A fire at a senior living facility could have up to 50 people looking for temporary housing, according to Modesto Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to a fire at Parkview Christian Estates Senior Independent Living on Napier Drive early Sunday morning, around 8 a.m. They arrived to flames and smoke coming from a second story apartment unit.

Fire crews attacked the blaze and worked with staff and police to evacuate 60 people from the building. The fire was eventually contained to the apartment and attic space above it.

Four people were hospitalized, including three occupants and one firefighter. They were taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation.

The American Red Cross is helping displaced occupants. Authorities said up to 50 people could need help with temporary housing.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.