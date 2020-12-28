A shooting the day after Christmas claimed the life of a 14-year-old girl, says Modesto Police

Two others were injured while an 11-year-old was unharmed after their car was struck by gunfire in the early hours of Dec. 26.

MODESTO, Calif. — A shooting in the early morning the day after Christmas killed a 14-year-old girl and injured two other teens, Modesto Police Department said in a news release.

On Saturday just after midnight, an unknown suspect opened fire on a car driving on Martin Luther King Boulevard near Oak Street. Four people were in the car, including the 14-year-old who was killed, an 18-year-old woman and 16-year-old boy who were injured, and an 11-year-old girl who was unharmed.

Modesto police said the 14-year-old died at the scene, but the two injured teens were taken to a hospital and are expected to recover.

There are no other details at this time, and Modesto police are investigating the incident. Detective Wilson with Modesto’s Violent Crimes Unit is asking for witnesses to contact him at WilsonD@modestopd.com or via phone at ‪209-342-9130‬. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at ‪209-521-4636‬.