1 man killed in Modesto shooting

MODESTO, Calif. — One man is dead following a shooting Monday night in Modesto, according to the Modesto Police Department.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 9:45 p.m. near the 1600 block of Gardenia Road. When officers arrived, they found a man in a car who had been shot multiple times.

Despite life-saving efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are investigating the shooting. The identity of the man will be released once the family has been notified.

Anyone with more information on the shooting can contact Detective Doug Ridenour at RidenourDM@Modestopd.com or call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.

