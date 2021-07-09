Man found shot, killed outside home near Mellis Park in Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. — The Modesto Police Department asks for the public's help after finding a man killed from a gunshot wound near Mellis Park.
According to a Facebook post by the department, officers were called to a home along the 400 block of Vine Street around 1:20 a.m. Friday, July 9, for a report of a "person down."
Upon arrival, officers found a man with a gunshot wound outside of the home. The victim eventually died.
Police said the victim is a 38-year-old man. The identity of the victim has not yet been released. The shooter "remains at large," according to police.
If you have any information about this incident, you're asked to contact the Modesto Police Department at 209-342-9162.
