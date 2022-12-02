1 person wounded in Modesto shooting

MODESTO, Calif. — The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said Thursday a person is "seriously injured" after a shooting in Modesto.
A SWAT and negotiations team responded to reports of a shooting in the 800 block of Inyo Avenue. Several people were evacuated from nearby homes, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office.
A spokesperson from the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said one person was taken to a local hospital. The sheriff's office thinks they have identified the person who is believed to be the shooter, but there is no information on that person yet, according to a spokesperson.
People are advised to avoid the area and nearby roads are closed. The shooting is under investigation.