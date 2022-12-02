1 person wounded in Modesto shooting

Several people were evacuated from homes near the 800 block of Inyo Avenue, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office.

Example video title will go here for this video

MODESTO, Calif. — The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said Thursday a person is "seriously injured" after a shooting in Modesto.

A SWAT and negotiations team responded to reports of a shooting in the 800 block of Inyo Avenue. Several people were evacuated from nearby homes, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office.

A spokesperson from the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said one person was taken to a local hospital. The sheriff's office thinks they have identified the person who is believed to be the shooter, but there is no information on that person yet, according to a spokesperson.

People are advised to avoid the area and nearby roads are closed. The shooting is under investigation.

The S/O’s SWAT & negotiation teams have responded to the 800 block of Inyo Av in Modesto after the report of someone shot inside of a home. Several people were evacuated from the surrounding residences. We will provide an update at the conclusion of the incident as roads reopen. — Stanislaus Sheriff (@StanSheriff) July 21, 2022