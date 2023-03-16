x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Modesto

2 dead, 2 wounded in Modesto shooting

When they arrived, officers found four people who had been shot, according to the Modesto Police Department.

More Videos

MODESTO, Calif. — Two people died and two others were wounded in a shooting Wednesday evening in Modesto.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1100 block of Lassen Avenue. When they arrived, officers found four people who had been shot, according to the Modesto Police Department.

Two people had non-life-threatening injuries and two people died at the scene. The people who died were Modesto residents — one was a 36-year-old man and the other was a 54-year-old man. Their identities have not been released.

Modesto police said there are no suspects on the loose and the shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with more information can call the Modesto Police Department at 209-572-9500 or Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. People can also call Homicide Detective Josh Lawrence at 209-572-9642.

   

Related Articles

Watch more on ABC10

Family seeks justice in death of Stockton mother ten years ago

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 8
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Before You Leave, Check This Out