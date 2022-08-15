x
Modesto

Man barricades himself in Modesto home after shooting, neighbors evacuated

The possible shooter is in a home located on Mavis Court. Police say to avoid the area.

MODESTO, Calif. — There is a heavy police presence in Modesto Monday morning after reports of a gun being fired in a home.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 2:15 a.m. on Mavis Court. A man who is suspected of shooting a gun has barricaded himself inside a house, according to the Modesto Police Department.

People in the home and nearby neighbors have been evacuated. SWAT and crisis negotiators have been on the scene since the early morning hours attempting to make contact with the man.

No injuries have been reported and Officer Adam Foster said they do not know the man's motive or reason for firing a gun.

People are advised to stay away from the area.

