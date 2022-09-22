Modesto police arrest suspect in deadly daytime shooting | Update

The Modesto Police Department said officers discovered a man dead from gunshot wounds Thursday near McHenry Avenue and Orangeburg Avenue.

MODESTO, Calif. — Police in Modesto arrested 24-year-old resident Thijay Juarez after a man was discovered dead from gunshot wounds Thursday.

Officers with the Modesto Police Department said there was a shooting near McHenry Avenue and Orangeburg Avenue, where a man police have not identified was found dead at the scene.

Shortly after responding to the scene, police said they learned of a second victim who took themselves to the hospital and remains in critical condition from gunshot wounds.

Juarez was arrested near the area of the crime and is being charged with murder, attempted murder and for committing a felony while out on bail.

Police say they are not releasing the identities of the victims in the shooting.

