Witnesses help Modesto police track suspect in deadly shooting

A homicide investigation is underway after Modesto police received reports of gunshots at Ontario Ave. around 8:30 a.m.

MODESTO, Calif. — A shooting suspect is in custody after allegedly killing someone on Wednesday morning, said Modesto Police Department in a statement.

Police are investigating a homicide after receiving reports of gunshots at the 1700 block of Ontario Ave., a residential area, around 8:30 a.m.

One victim, a man, was found in the road with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he died, a Modesto PD spokesperson said in a statement on Facebook.

Witnesses were able to describe the suspect's car as it left the area, and Modesto PD were able to follow the car to Merced where the driver was arrested. The suspect is now in custody, but no other details are known at this time.

This is still an ongoing investigation. Any witnesses can contact Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636. Callers can remain anonymous.

