Fleeing suspect in Modesto double homicide crashed car with kids inside, police say

MODESTO, Calif. — The Modesto Police Department has released new details on the arrest of three suspects in a Dec. 21 double homicide.

Stanislaus County Sheriff's deputies made a traffic stop associated with the suspects at Crows Landing Road and Colusa on Dec. 23.

Police said Amber Gartin was the driver, and Salvador Licea-Valencia was in the passenger seat with two young children in the vehicle during the traffic stop.

According to Modesto Police Department, sheriff's deputies were taking Gartin into custody when Licea-Valencia moved into the driver's seat and drove off with the two children still in the vehicle.

Police said deputies chased Licea-Valencia, which took them into the city of Ceres where his vehicle crashed into a car and caused that car to hit another vehicle.

While there were no injuries to the children, emergency services flew the kids to a children's hospital out of an abundance of caution.

Licea-Valencia was taken into custody at the scene of the crash.

Police detained Manuel Alejandro Licea-Valencia, the third suspect in the double homicide, in Corning, CA before contacting Modesto Police Department detectives. Police responded and took him back to Modesto where he was booked into jail.