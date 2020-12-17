Modesto standoff suspect fired more than 100 rounds at officers, police say

Police arrested the suspect on charges of attempted murder, felony weapons charges, and warrants for domestic violence and grand theft

MODESTO, Calif — Police said the suspect in a Modesto standoff fired more than 100 rounds toward officers on Tuesday before being arrested.

Authorities identified the suspect as Alonzo Warren, 26 of Modesto.

Police said Warren drove away when an officer tried to stop him while near Lincoln Oak Drive and Floyd Avenue. The vehicle was ultimately found in the parking lot of an apartment complex at 2800 Floyd Avenue.

Warren allegedly fired more than 100 rounds at police, hitting an armored vehicle, a police SUV, and multiple walls and vehicles around the complex. Police said they fired back and called for help as Warren barricaded himself in the apartment.

The standoff ultimately ended with no one shot and Warren surrendering to police.

Police arrested Warren on charges of attempted murder, felony weapons charges, and warrants for domestic violence and grand theft.

"The suspect’s reckless and criminal actions appear to have been motivated by the fact that he had warrants for his arrest," Modesto police said on Facebook.