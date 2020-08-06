Bloodied Modesto store manager describes life in the age of COVID-19

It's been a month since Samantha Clarke was attacked while working at a Modesto Big 5 store. She says her attacker has yet to be identified.

MODESTO, Calif. — Retail workers across the country are facing insults, threats and even attacks from customers angry over being told to comply with coronavirus restrictions in stores.

One retail store manager has decided to fight back with a Facebook page called "Retail Life During COVID-19."

After posting a photo of the bruised and bloody face she suffered after being punched by an angry shopper in Modesto, California, Samantha Clarke quickly accumulated tens of thousands of followers.

Some told her their stories of similar harassment.

Shoppers also weighed in, often thanking Clarke for bringing to their attention what retail workers are up against.

ABC10 spoke with Clarke back in May. At that time, her Facebook page had garnered about 28,000 followers. As of June 7, the page has grown to more than 35,000.

She said that she started the page to help gain awareness for the struggles of retail workers working during the pandemic.

"You just have those people who want to cuss you out, or we can't make returns right now," Clarke told ABC10 in May. "I had one lady threaten to burn our store down because we couldn't take back a return."

On the Facebook page, she said that it's been about a month since her attacker split her upper eyelid open while working at the Modesto Big 5 store. She says her attacker has still not been identified.

