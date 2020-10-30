Modesto police arrest suspects in Modesto Target Xbox thefts

Modesto Police Department called on public for help identifying a suspect in multiple thefts from the Modesto and the Turlock Target stores.

MODESTO, Calif. — Modesto police have arrested two suspects for allegedly looting Modesto and Turlock Target stores, stealing multiple Xbox consoles, games, and accessories over the last week or two.

The Modesto Police Department called on the public for help in identifying a theft suspect from the Modesto and the Turlock Target locations. The unknown individual was believed to have stolen a number of video game consoles and games.

Modesto PD announced Friday that they were able to arrest two suspects in connection with the crimes, 26-year-old Christopher Rocha and 29-year-old Maura Aherne, both Modesto residents.

According to officials, one of the individuals had gone back to the Modesto store and was allegedly attempting to steal more items. Target employees notified the police, who arrested the suspected thief.

"We had great tips from our citizens and the efforts to help us identify criminals in our area does not go unnoticed," Modesto PD said in a Facebook post.

Both Rocha and Aherne have been charged with grand theft, burglary, conspiracy, and looting.

