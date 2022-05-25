x
5 homes damaged after fire tears through Modesto trailer park

15 people were impacted by the fire.

MODESTO, Calif. — 5 homes were damaged after a fire at a Modesto trailer park Wednesday evening.

The blaze impacted 15 people. Fire crews are currently overhauling the involved trailers. 

The fire happened along the 600 block of South 7th Street in Modesto just before 7:30 p.m. Crews from Modesto Fire Department and Stanislaus Consolidated Fire District responded to battle the flames.

Arriving firefighters were met with multiple trailers on fire with live powerlines down, but the three-alarm fire was eventually brought under control.

Roads in the area will temporarily be closed as crews complete overhaul operations.

