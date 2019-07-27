MODESTO, Calif. — Nearly 3 weeks after a warehouse fire in Modesto, police are still searching for a missing woman.

Karena Hickman, 49 of Modesto, is a homeless woman who has not been seen since a warehouse fire on Tully Road back on July 7.

Investigators were told that Hickman had been seen a few hours after the fire in the Briggsmore Avenue and Prescott Road area. However, they haven't been able to verify or find evidence of those sightings.

Police say Hickman has failed to follow her normal routines since the fire, and, due to concern that she could have died in the fire, police brought in cadaver dogs.

On Thursday, police searched the inside area of the warehouse where Hickman was known to camp, however, they weren't able to find her or any evidence that she may have been there.

The investigation into her disappearance is ongoing. Anyone with information on here whereabouts or who may have seen her since July 7 can contact Detective Derrick Letsinger at 209-572-9500.

