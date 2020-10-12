Modesto dating scene is 9th worst in country, study says

While Modesto isn't the worst city in the country for singles, it's apparently not too far from it, according to a WalletHub study.

MODESTO, Calif. — If you're looking for love in Modesto, a new study says you might be looking in the wrong place.

WalletHub studied the best and worst cities for singles in the country, and Modesto was ranked among the worst, 174 out 182.

They made the rankings based off of 32 different factors related to dating friendliness and broke them out into three categories, which basically cover everything from housing affordability to the cost of dinner and a movie.

Modesto rankings were as follows:

Economics: 137

Fun and Recreation: 177

Dating Opportunities: 145

However, Modesto wasn't the only city with a poor showing on the list. Sacramento and Stockton fell on the lower half of the list, along with most of the included California cities.

Stockton, rank #165

Economics: 120

Fun: 179

Dating opportunities: 102

Sacramento, rank #127

Economics: 145

Fun: 108

Dating opportunities: 75

San Diego, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Huntington Beach are the only four California cities that broke into the top 100. For Wallethub analyst Jill Gonzalez, it's not too surprising.

"Our sample included the 150 most populated US cities, which is why California has several cities on the list," Gonzalez said. "However, they're not very affordable cities, which placed them in the lower half."

She said Sacramento had high costs for "single-maintenance" like beauty salons, haircuts, and fitness clubs. She also said that the housing is not very affordable, which knocked further down the list.

While the distinction of a lackluster dating scene might be a blow to one's pride, there's some argument that it could also be a blow to a local economy.

"Affordable cities that offer various entertainment options can draw more singles," Gonzalez said. "Going out on dates means people will be spending money and helping local businesses grow."

Wallethub said 45% of the adult population is unmarried, and singles rates in Modesto, Stockton, and Sacramento are above the national average.

Modesto: 51.26%

Stockton: 55.2%

Sacramento: 56.57%

To boost popularity with singles and the dating scene, communities could work on the affordability of housing and on their job market. Other options would include cultural events and entertainment opportunities, but given the current coronavirus pandemic, Gonzalez said safety for residents should be at the forefront for any local authorities.