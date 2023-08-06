Modesto's 'Disneyland of playgrounds' reaches 75% of funding goal

The city is still seeking state and federal funds to help bring the park over the finish line.

MODESTO, Calif. — The 'Disneyland of playgrounds' in Modesto has reached another milestone in its fundraising goals due to a $400,000 award from the state.

“The Awesome Spot Playground will be a unique feature for the residents and guests of Modesto providing a safe and enjoyable place for all children, regardless of physical, mental, or emotional ability to play and to just be children,” said Modesto Mayor Sue Zwahlen.

The so-called "playground for all" broke ground last year at Beyer Community Park, but there's still more work to do. It reached a milestone with the $400,000 award, hitting 75% of its goal.

