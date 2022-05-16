Modesto's new Dave & Buster's to open on May 30

The company is hoping to fill 170 jobs ahead of its opening.

MODESTO, Calif. — Dave & Buster's is hoping to fill 170 jobs ahead of its latest opening in Modesto.

The location at Vintage Faire Mall will be the 18th Dave & Buster's in California when it opens May 30. It'll come with nearly 35,000 square feet of entertainment and dining space for arcade games, food, drinks and the D&B Sports Bar.

For now, the company is looking to fill front and back-of-house roles, including managers, servers, bartenders, hosts, line cooks, game techs and more.

“We’re ecstatic to bring a new restaurant and entertainment destination to the Modesto community,” said Beto Chavarria, general manager of Dave & Buster’s Modesto. “We are dedicated to cultivating a fun experience for our guests and looking for individuals to join our team who share that passion.”

Interested persons can apply online at daveandbusters.com/careers.

