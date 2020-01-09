Modesto's Vintage Faire Mall reopens following new guidance from governor

The mall in Modesto is reopening, but not every restaurant and store will be open on day 1.

MODESTO, Calif. — Vintage Faire Mall in Modesto is reopening following new guidance from Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday.

The reopening comes after the California Department of Public Health announced a new monitoring system for COVID-19 that'll determine when businesses can reopen and in what capacity.

Stanislaus County is in the highest tier, which means that Vintage Faire Mall can open their indoor operations with modifications. Those include a maximum of 25% capacity, closed common areas, and closed food courts.

Vintage Faire Mall made their reopening announcement on Monday, touting enhanced cleaning and sanitation protocols to make sure guests feel comfortable. More information on the mall's cleaning procedures is available HERE.

The mall said some stores won't reopen on August 31. Their website will have more information on what stores and restaurants will be open in accordance with the governor's orders.

The mall will be open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

As of August 31, the following shops inside Vintage Faire Mall have reopened:

9D Virtual Reality

Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie Kids

Aerie

Aim Point

American Eagle

Body Jewlz

Box Lunch

Buckle

Cellairis

Cellat

Champs

Charlotte Russe

Children’s Place

Cinnabon

Cold Stone Creamery

Cozy Fox

Daniel's Jewelers

Don Roberto

Express

Eyebrow Plus

Famous Footwear

Flip Flop Shop

Foot Action

Foot Locker

G by Guess

Gap

Fresh N Fitted

Hairology

Hollister Co.

Hot topic

Journeys

Journeys Kids

Kay Jewelers

Kevin Jewelers

Kids Foot Locker

Lady Foot Locker

Lens Crafters

Let’s Play

Lids

M.A.C.

Mainland

Relax Zone

Nestle Toll House Cafe By Chip

One Stop Mobile

PacSun

Pandora

Perfume corner

Pheroni

Piercing Pagoda

Q

Shan Jewelry

Shiekh Shoes

Shoe Palace

Sports Station

Starbucks

Stride Rite

Sunglasses Hut Lower Level & Upper Level

Talk n Fix

Things Remembered

Torrid

Valliani Jewelers

Vans

Vintage time

Zales

Zumiez

For more information on reopenings at the mall, click HERE.