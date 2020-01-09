Modesto's Vintage Faire Mall reopens following new guidance from governor

MODESTO, Calif. — Vintage Faire Mall in Modesto is reopening following new guidance from Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday.
The reopening comes after the California Department of Public Health announced a new monitoring system for COVID-19 that'll determine when businesses can reopen and in what capacity.
Stanislaus County is in the highest tier, which means that Vintage Faire Mall can open their indoor operations with modifications. Those include a maximum of 25% capacity, closed common areas, and closed food courts.
Vintage Faire Mall made their reopening announcement on Monday, touting enhanced cleaning and sanitation protocols to make sure guests feel comfortable. More information on the mall's cleaning procedures is available HERE.
The mall said some stores won't reopen on August 31. Their website will have more information on what stores and restaurants will be open in accordance with the governor's orders.
The mall will be open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
As of August 31, the following shops inside Vintage Faire Mall have reopened:
For more information on reopenings at the mall, click HERE.