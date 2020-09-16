Mother, boyfriend arrested for allegedly abusing 7-year-old son in Modesto

The child was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

MODESTO, Calif. — Police arrested a mother and her boyfriend for allegedly abusing her 7-year-old son Sunday.

According to a Facebook post from Modesto Police, officers found a seriously injured 7-year-old boy at an apartment in the 1900 block of Oakdale Road Sunday afternoon.

EMTs and fire personnel began treating the boy at the apartment before he was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries consistent with abuse.

The boy's mother, 35-year-old Jovonna Cruz, and her boyfriend, 41-year-old Eyver Rivera, have been arrested and charged with child abuse. Cruz also faces a charge of great bodily injury.

If you have any information, call Detective Sean Dodge at 209-342-9123 or Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.