x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Sacramento's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Sacramento, California | ABC10.com

Modesto

Mother, boyfriend arrested for allegedly abusing 7-year-old son in Modesto

The child was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

MODESTO, Calif. — Police arrested a mother and her boyfriend for allegedly abusing her 7-year-old son Sunday.

According to a Facebook post from Modesto Police, officers found a seriously injured 7-year-old boy at an apartment in the 1900 block of Oakdale Road Sunday afternoon. 

EMTs and fire personnel began treating the boy at the apartment before he was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries consistent with abuse.

The boy's mother, 35-year-old Jovonna Cruz, and her boyfriend, 41-year-old Eyver Rivera, have been arrested and charged with child abuse. Cruz also faces a charge of great bodily injury. 

If you have any information, call Detective Sean Dodge at 209-342-9123 or Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.

Related Articles

WATCH MORE: 'It's the only home we have.' Residents forced out of Modesto motel

On Saturday, more than a hundred residents, including more than two dozen kids, were told to leave the Budgetel Inn and Suites in Modesto.