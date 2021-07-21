Motorcyclist killed in collision in Modesto

Modesto police said that the crash happened at the intersection of Sisk Road and Whitcomb Way.

MODESTO, Calif. — A motorcyclist was killed in a traffic collision on Tuesday afternoon in Modesto.

The Modesto Police Department said in a Facebook post that the incident happened around 4:45 p.m. on July 20 at the intersection of Sisk Road and Whitcomb Way.

Based on their initial investigation, the Modesto Police Department believes a Dodge Ram truck was turning onto Sisk Road from Whitcomb Way and entered the path of a motorcyclist going northbound on Sisk Road.

The motorcyclist died from their injuries in the collision. Modesto police are not releasing their identity at this time.

Modesto police want to remind people to look twice before entering traffic, especially since they have seen an increase in motorcyclists being injured due to drivers not seeing them.

Anyone with information on the crash can call Modesto Police Department at 209-342-9151.

