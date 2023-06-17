Motorcyclist killed in Modesto crash

The crash on Sisk Road was one of two deadly crashes involving motorcyclists in Modesto Friday afternoon.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MODESTO, Calif. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving a minivan Friday afternoon, the Modesto Police Department said.

The crash happened at Sisk Road and Conant Avenue. Investigators believe that the motorcycle was heading north on Sisk Road when it crashed into the minivan that was entering the intersection from Conant Avenue.

The motorcyclist, identified by police as a Modesto resident, was taken to a hospital where he died.

Neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be factors in the crash, investigators say. Police are calling on witnesses to come forward with information by contacting Officer Jorge Contreras at Contrerasj@modestopd.com.

The deadly crashed happened around the same time that another motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Highway 99 at Carpenter Road, feet away.

Watch more from ABC10: 7 million pills-worth of fentanyl seized by Turlock police | Top 10