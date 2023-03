It's not clear when the on-ramp will reopen

MODESTO, Calif. — A mudslide near Highway 99 has temporarily closed an on-ramp in Modesto.

Rick Brewer, spokesperson for Caltrans, said the recent storms likely played a role in the mudslide happening.

The mudslide happened on the 6th Street on-ramp for northbound Highway 99.

The on-ramp has been temporarily closed, and it's not clear when it will reopen. However, the mudslide hasn't impacted the highway.

