MODESTO, Calif. — A Friday ribbon cutting ceremony saw hundreds attend and tour the new outpatient center for children in Modesto.

Valley Children’s Hospital has been in the Modesto since 2002 with a small outpatient center. However, the need for specific services in the area led to the new $33-million care center on Pelandale.

According to spokesperson Zara Arboleda, there was a growing need for specialty care areas, like pediatric cardiology and pediatric neurology, which led to the new center’s development.

Valley Children's Hospital officially opened up their new Pelandale Specialty Care Center in Modesto.

“Valley Children’s has had the privilege of caring for Stanislaus County families for almost 20 years, with pediatric specialists who work here and who also call this community home,” said Todd Suntrapak, President and CEO of Valley Children’s Healthcare, in a statement. “The impact of this center on the health of children today and in the future will be significant, allowing us to provide even more of the exceptional medical care families in this region rely on today and will need in the future.”

The new center will be has planned pediatric services for:

Cardiology

Endocrinology

Gastroenterology

Hematology

Nephrology

Neurology

Orthopedics

Otolaryngology

Pediatric Surgery

Plastic Surgery

Pulmonology

Urology

Arboleda said the hospital started seeing patients at the Pelandale Specialty Care Center on Feb. 4.

“It is incredibly important for our families to have the convenience of the specialty care they need close to their homes,” Suntrapak said in a statement. “Our goal remains to have every single family in our region be within 30 minutes or 30 miles of Valley Children’s specialists. I am incredibly proud of the team here at Pelandale and for the opportunity Valley Children’s has to do even more for kids and families in Stanislaus County.”

In 2018, Valley Children's Hospital provided care for around 8,100 kids from Stanislaus County through the hospital and the specialty care center. Their new facility will allow people to see specialists that are closer to home.

