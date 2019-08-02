NEWMAN, Calif. — The Newman Police Department’s K9 Association has opened an online store to help fund their operations.

The store opened on Jan. 19, ahead of schedule, after the department says they received a “large number” of requests for plush K9 dogs being sold on the site. The K9 plush dogs are modeled after the actual K9s on duty. Eventually, the department says they will offer other merchandise, like T-shirts and hats.

Attention turned to the Newman Police Department after the killing of K9 Officer Cpl. Ronil Singh in late December.

Singh, 33, was shot and killed during a traffic stop on Dec. 26 after he pulled over a suspected drunk driver. Singh’s K9, Sam, was not injured and was later retired to the fallen officer’s wife and infant son.

A post on the Newman Police K9 Association Facebook page says that, “every penny” spent in the online store “goes directly to [the] K9s to help keep them at work.” That money includes helping to pay for a lifetime of care for retired K9 Officer Sam.

