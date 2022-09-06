NFL chooses Modesto's E. & J. Gallo Winery as official wine sponsor

The deal announced Friday between the Modesto winery and the NFL will be multi-year.

MODESTO, Calif. — The National Football League has chosen Modesto's E. & J. Gallo Winery as their official wine sponsor, the NFL announced Friday.

The multi-year, multi-branded deal will be kicked off by Gallo's Barefoot brand, according to a statement released by the NFL.

"The partnership is uniquely structured to engage NFL fans and will include opportunities for local team activation, player imagery and appearances, on-site presence at premiere events, and broadcast, digital, and social content from NFL Kickoff through the Super Bowl," the statement says.

Consumer-facing materials and full activation of the agreement will launch in August 2023, the NFL says.

E. & J. Gallo Winery, a family-owned company, was founded in Modesto in 1933 and remains headquartered in Stanislaus County.

"Gallo is thrilled to be uniting America's most loved winery with America's most popular sport," E. & J. Gallo Chief Marketing Officer, Stephanie Gallo said in a statement. "As an industry leader, our role is to welcome new consumers to the wine category in unique and relevant ways. This partnership will do just that by bringing our avid fan bases together. The notion of togetherness seems more relevant now more than ever."

