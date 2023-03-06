Modesto Police officer involved in shooting

Police have not said whether anyone was injured in the shooting Saturday night.

MODESTO, Calif. — Authorities are investigating after a police officer was involved in a shooting in South East Modesto. According to the Modesto Police Department, the shooting happened in the area of Miller Avenue and San Juan Drive.

It's unclear whether any injuries were reported. Around 11:40 p.m. Saturday, officers told the public in a Facebook post to expect heavy police presence during the investigation.

Officials have not yet released any more information surrounding the shooting.

