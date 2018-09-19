If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

At least one person is dead after a fire broke out at a duplex in Modesto, Tuesday afternoon.

Modesto fire officials say crews were dispatched to the home, located in the 1600 block of Floyd Avenue, around 2 p.m. The fire was burning on one side of the home and that is where firefighters made entry.

One victim was found and confirmed dead. The identity of the victim and a possible cause of death has not been yet determined.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

MFD was dispatched to a duplex fire at 1:59 pm on Floyd Ave. First arriving crews found fire on one side of the duplex and made entry to attack the fire. One victim was found and has been confirmed deceased. Fire investigators and @ModestoPolice are on scene investigating. pic.twitter.com/niWli1sVTU — Modesto Fire (@ModestoFire) September 18, 2018

© 2018 KXTV