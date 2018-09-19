If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.
At least one person is dead after a fire broke out at a duplex in Modesto, Tuesday afternoon.
Modesto fire officials say crews were dispatched to the home, located in the 1600 block of Floyd Avenue, around 2 p.m. The fire was burning on one side of the home and that is where firefighters made entry.
One victim was found and confirmed dead. The identity of the victim and a possible cause of death has not been yet determined.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
