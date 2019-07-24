MODESTO, Calif — One person was killed and two others were injured in a late Tuesday night shooting at a Modesto park, police officials confirmed in a Facebook posting.

The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. when someone drove by Mellis Park and fired shots at a group sitting at a picnic table, according to the Modesto Police Department.

Two men and one woman were shot during the drive-by, one of whom was later pronounced dead at the hospital. It's unclear whether the shooting victim was one of the men or if it was the woman.

Police have not released any suspect information, and there is no known motive in the shooting.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, call Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636.