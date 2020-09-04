MODESTO, Calif. — Police are investigating an early-morning shooting outside of a grocery store in Modesto Thursday.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting outside of the Food Maxx located at 2020 W. Briggsmore Ave., around 5:45 a.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they located the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The condition and identity of that person has not been released.

Authorities have not released any information regarding a possible suspect or suspects.

If you have info. about this case, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.

