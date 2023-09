Police said the collision happened near Bowen and McHenry avenues.

MODESTO, Calif. — One person is dead after being hit by a car in Modesto Sunday night.

According to a Modesto Police Department Watch Commander, the person was crossing on Bowen Avenue near McHenry Avenue when they were hit.

No additional information has been released, including what led up to the crash and the other circumstances surrounding it.

Police said the driver involved stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.

