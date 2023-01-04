Pedestrian killed in Ceres crash

The deadly crash happened early Sunday morning.

CERES, Calif. — The Ceres Police Department is investigating after a Sunday morning crash left a pedestrian dead.

The crash happened at 12:32 a.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of Mitchell Road, police officials say. Crews with the Modesto Fire Department, Ceres Police Department and American Medical Rescue were called to the scene.

First responders say they tried to preform life saving measures, but the medics pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene. Officials did not say whether the car that hit the pedestrian stayed at the scene

Investigators are asking witnesses to contact them at 209-538-5678 as the investigation is still in its early stages.

