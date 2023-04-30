x
Sheriff's office activity near Modesto leads to arrest | Update

One person was arrested and the area near Butte Avenue and Dallas Street is now open to the public again.

BRET HARTE, Calif. — One person was arrested after sheriff's office activity near Modesto Sunday.

Earlier, officials were asking people to avoid the area near Butte Avenue and Dallas Street in Bret Harte due to law enforcement activity, but following the arrest, the area is now open to the public again. 

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said they were doing an "area check for a person believed to be armed." Other agencies were also securing the scene.

No injuries or gunshots have been reported. 

