Firefighters battle Modesto recycling facility fire throughout night

MODESTO, Calif. — Modesto firefighters responded to what they described as a multi-alarm fire at a recycling facility in the Morgan and Whitmore area of the city late Monday.

According to multiple Facebook posts from the Modesto Fire Department, the fire started around 11 p.m. Monday. By Tuesday morning, firefighters were still battling the flames. The cause of the fire still unknown.

Heavy fuel load and limited access to water supply put a strain on firefighters' efforts to extinguish the flames early in the fight. However, by 6 a.m. Tuesday, the fire was reportedly under control and contained.

Fire crews are expected to spend the rest of Tuesday and Wednesday making sure the fire is completely extinguished.

Update: Fire crews continue to work on extinguishing the massive piles of recycling materials. After four hours, the... Posted by Modesto Fire Department on Tuesday, February 15, 2022