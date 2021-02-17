Police investigate shooting in Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. — Modesto police are investigating a shooting on Tuesday night, officials confirmed.
According to a Facebook post from the Modesto Police Department, the shooting happened near the 1600 block of Monterey Avenue. Police have not released information regarding any victims nor the shooter.
ABC10 reached out to Modesto police for more information but has not heard back as of publication.
Police advise the public to expect a heavy law enforcement presence as they conduct an investigation.
